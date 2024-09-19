Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrating 25 Years of Passion in Hindi Cinema

Kareena Kapoor Khan marks her 25th year in Hindi cinema, maintaining the same passion and drive as when she started. She highlighted this during a celebratory event for the 'PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival'.

The week-long gala, running from September 20 to 27 across over 30 cinemas in 15 cities, will feature Kareena's iconic films. The actor expressed gratitude to her fans and a continuous desire to innovate and leave a legacy.

Debuting in 2000, Kareena has starred in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Omkara', and 'Jab We Met'. She highlighted the challenges of reinvention in a male-dominated industry and acknowledged luck and eagerness for trying new things as factors in her success.

Reflecting on her journey, she described enduring excitement, responsibility towards her fans, and a legacy of memorable roles. Kareena reiterated her intent to keep evolving and delivering diverse performances in the years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)