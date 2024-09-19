Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrating 25 Years of Passion in Hindi Cinema

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in her 25th year as an actor, reflects on her enduring passion for cinema. Celebrating her illustrious career, a week-long film festival will showcase her work across 15 cities. Kareena emphasizes her continual drive, the need for reinvention, and gratitude towards her fans for her long-standing success.

Updated: 19-09-2024 00:42 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan
  Country:
  India

Kareena Kapoor Khan marks her 25th year in Hindi cinema, maintaining the same passion and drive as when she started. She highlighted this during a celebratory event for the 'PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival'.

The week-long gala, running from September 20 to 27 across over 30 cinemas in 15 cities, will feature Kareena's iconic films. The actor expressed gratitude to her fans and a continuous desire to innovate and leave a legacy.

Debuting in 2000, Kareena has starred in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Omkara', and 'Jab We Met'. She highlighted the challenges of reinvention in a male-dominated industry and acknowledged luck and eagerness for trying new things as factors in her success.

Reflecting on her journey, she described enduring excitement, responsibility towards her fans, and a legacy of memorable roles. Kareena reiterated her intent to keep evolving and delivering diverse performances in the years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

