Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle: Not Guilty Plea to New Sex Crime Charges
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sex crime charge in New York as he awaits retrial in his #MeToo case. Details of the allegations were not disclosed. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual. The retrial is tentatively set for Nov 12 but may be delayed.
Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former movie mogul, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York, adding another layer to his high-profile #MeToo case. The specifics of the new allegations remain under wraps as further details were not released.
Weinstein, who is jailed, insists that any sexual encounters were consensual. Last week, prosecutors indicated that Weinstein faced additional sex crime charges, separate from those leading to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. However, these new charges were unveiled in a sealed indictment until his arraignment.
Amid these developments, Weinstein awaits a retrial set tentatively for Nov 12, following the New York Court of Appeals' decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. The retrial could face delays. Judge Curtis Farber will decide next month whether the new charges will be combined with the retrial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Accuses Kerala CM of Silencing Critic Over Allegations
Kerala MLA Anvar's Allegations Stir Political Storm, Targets CM's Close Aides
Kerala High Court Closes Anticipatory Bail Plea of Director Ranjith Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Presidential Candidate Detained Amid Falsification Allegations
Nivin Pauly Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Legal Battle