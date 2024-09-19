Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle: Not Guilty Plea to New Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former movie mogul, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York, adding another layer to his high-profile #MeToo case. The specifics of the new allegations remain under wraps as further details were not released.

Weinstein, who is jailed, insists that any sexual encounters were consensual. Last week, prosecutors indicated that Weinstein faced additional sex crime charges, separate from those leading to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. However, these new charges were unveiled in a sealed indictment until his arraignment.

Amid these developments, Weinstein awaits a retrial set tentatively for Nov 12, following the New York Court of Appeals' decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. The retrial could face delays. Judge Curtis Farber will decide next month whether the new charges will be combined with the retrial.

(With inputs from agencies.)