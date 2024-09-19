Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle: Not Guilty Plea to New Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sex crime charge in New York as he awaits retrial in his #MeToo case. Details of the allegations were not disclosed. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual. The retrial is tentatively set for Nov 12 but may be delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:47 IST
Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle: Not Guilty Plea to New Sex Crime Charges
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former movie mogul, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York, adding another layer to his high-profile #MeToo case. The specifics of the new allegations remain under wraps as further details were not released.

Weinstein, who is jailed, insists that any sexual encounters were consensual. Last week, prosecutors indicated that Weinstein faced additional sex crime charges, separate from those leading to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. However, these new charges were unveiled in a sealed indictment until his arraignment.

Amid these developments, Weinstein awaits a retrial set tentatively for Nov 12, following the New York Court of Appeals' decision to overturn his 2020 conviction. The retrial could face delays. Judge Curtis Farber will decide next month whether the new charges will be combined with the retrial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024