Left Menu

Meta's AR Filter Ban: A Band-Aid Solution for Mental Health?

Meta has announced that third-party augmented reality (AR) filters will be removed from its platforms by January 2025, affecting over two million user-made filters. Although filters have been linked to mental health issues in young women, the removal may push the technology underground, where it could become harder to manage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:30 IST
Meta's AR Filter Ban: A Band-Aid Solution for Mental Health?
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Meta has revealed plans to eliminate third-party augmented reality (AR) filters from its apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, by January 2025. This decision will impact more than two million user-created filters, sparking debate on its implications for mental health and beauty standards.

AR filters have been criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty ideals, particularly affecting young women's mental health. Despite the potential benefits, critics argue the removal is a superficial measure that may force users to seek similar technologies elsewhere, exacerbating the problem.

Meta's official reason for the removal is to focus on other company priorities, including a substantial investment in artificial intelligence. While first-party filters will remain, the diversity and sophistication of user-generated filters will be significantly reduced, raising concerns about the future of visual literacy and mental health on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024