Left Menu

OceanGate Under Scrutiny: Testimonies Continue Over Titan Submersible Tragedy

Renata Rojas, a mission specialist for OceanGate, testifies before the US Coast Guard regarding the 2023 Titan submersible implosion. The public hearing, initiated in September, has revealed concerns about OceanGate's operations, with former employees criticizing the company’s focus on profit over safety. The hearing continues with more testimonies expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:05 IST
OceanGate Under Scrutiny: Testimonies Continue Over Titan Submersible Tragedy

Renata Rojas, a mission specialist for OceanGate, is set to testify before the US Coast Guard concerning the Titan submersible implosion that occurred in 2023. This follows a series of testimonies scrutinizing the company's practices ahead of the doomed mission.

The public hearing began on September 16 and has exposed troubling insights into OceanGate's operations, with former operations director David Lochridge testifying about frequent clashes and a company culture focused primarily on profit. OceanGate, based in Washington state, currently has no full-time employees.

The implosion, which killed OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush and four others en route to the Titanic wreckage site, has sparked global debate on private undersea exploration. The hearing is expected to conclude on Friday with more testimonies pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024