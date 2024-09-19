OceanGate Under Scrutiny: Testimonies Continue Over Titan Submersible Tragedy

Renata Rojas, a mission specialist for OceanGate, is set to testify before the US Coast Guard concerning the Titan submersible implosion that occurred in 2023. This follows a series of testimonies scrutinizing the company's practices ahead of the doomed mission.

The public hearing began on September 16 and has exposed troubling insights into OceanGate's operations, with former operations director David Lochridge testifying about frequent clashes and a company culture focused primarily on profit. OceanGate, based in Washington state, currently has no full-time employees.

The implosion, which killed OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush and four others en route to the Titanic wreckage site, has sparked global debate on private undersea exploration. The hearing is expected to conclude on Friday with more testimonies pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)