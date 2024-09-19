Left Menu

Sukanta Majumdar Criticizes State's Inaction in Flood-Hit Paschim Medinipur

Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited Paschim Medinipur, distributing relief amid floods. He criticized the state administration for its lack of support, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation for exacerbating the crisis through water discharge.

Sukanta Majumdar
Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited parts of the flood-hit Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday, distributing relief materials among the residents.

While navigating the inundated areas in Panskura under the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat, Majumdar accused the state administration of failing to assist the marooned residents ever since heavy rains flooded the area three days prior.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attributed the worsening flood situation to water discharge from the Damodar Valley Corporation's barrage, a central public sector undertaking.

Majumdar told reporters, ''Local people said no relief material has been sent by the administration.'' He added, ''The state is only making tall claims but not standing by people. We are here to be on their side. We have brought tarpaulin sheets and some food.''

