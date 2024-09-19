Springer Nature Launches Journal on Transformative Tech and Sustainability

Left Menu

Springer Nature and Chitkara University have introduced the Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development. This journal aims to provide a platform for high-quality research at the interface of technology and sustainability. Prominent figures from Springer Nature and Chitkara University participated in the launch event, and the first submissions are now welcomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Springer Nature, a top global research publisher, has unveiled the Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development at Chitkara University. This journal aspires to be a leading venue for revolutionary research at the nexus of technology and sustainability, tackling some of the most urgent global challenges.

The launch event drew notable figures, including Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Hon'ble Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University; Dr. Fiona McKenzie, Vice President of Springer Journals; Ms. Suvira Srivastava and Ms. Teena Bedi from Springer Nature; Dr. Rajnish Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Amit Mittal, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab; and Dr. Sagar Juneja.

The journal will emphasize high-quality, peer-reviewed studies in fields such as renewable energy, climate change mitigation, circular economy, smart cities, and sustainable agriculture. "We are excited to introduce this journal, which will serve as an essential platform for advancing knowledge and driving progress toward a sustainable future," said Dr. Fiona McKenzie. Dr. Madhu Chitkara highlighted that the journal represents Chitkara University's commitment to research driving practical global solutions. The Journal of Transformative Technologies and Sustainable Development is now open for submissions from researchers across all disciplines.

About Springer Nature: Springer Nature is a leading global research, educational, and professional publisher known for delivering quality content through various innovative platforms. About Chitkara University: Chitkara University is esteemed for its excellence in research, innovation, and education, particularly in fostering interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

