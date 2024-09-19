Left Menu

Key Evening News Highlights from Eastern India

The evening news highlights include crucial updates such as junior doctors in West Bengal submitting a draft of their recent meeting's key points to the government, Assam launching a Rs 5,604 crore poverty alleviation scheme, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemning the torching of SC/ST members' houses in Nawada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:06 IST
Key Evening News Highlights from Eastern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have escalated their protest by submitting a draft of key points from their latest meeting with the state government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, and they now await the government's response. The 100-day milestone of Odisha's first BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was marked with the manifesto being hailed as a 'scripture.' Meanwhile, Assam has introduced the third edition of its Rs 5,604 crore 'Orunodoi' poverty alleviation scheme, aiming to benefit 37.2 lakh people via direct cash transfers.

In other news, the West Bengal Medical Council has canceled the registration of former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of contributing to state floods by failing to dredge the DVC dams adequately. The RG Kar hospital rape-murder case continues to unfold, with Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of DYFI, appearing before the CBI for investigation.

On a disturbing note, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the arson attack on 34 homes belonging mainly to SC/ST communities in Nawada. Search operations by the NIA in Gaya linked two individuals, including a former Bihar Legislative Council member, to banned Maoist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024