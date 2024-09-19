Key Evening News Highlights from Eastern India
The evening news highlights include crucial updates such as junior doctors in West Bengal submitting a draft of their recent meeting's key points to the government, Assam launching a Rs 5,604 crore poverty alleviation scheme, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemning the torching of SC/ST members' houses in Nawada.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have escalated their protest by submitting a draft of key points from their latest meeting with the state government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, and they now await the government's response. The 100-day milestone of Odisha's first BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was marked with the manifesto being hailed as a 'scripture.' Meanwhile, Assam has introduced the third edition of its Rs 5,604 crore 'Orunodoi' poverty alleviation scheme, aiming to benefit 37.2 lakh people via direct cash transfers.
In other news, the West Bengal Medical Council has canceled the registration of former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of contributing to state floods by failing to dredge the DVC dams adequately. The RG Kar hospital rape-murder case continues to unfold, with Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of DYFI, appearing before the CBI for investigation.
On a disturbing note, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the arson attack on 34 homes belonging mainly to SC/ST communities in Nawada. Search operations by the NIA in Gaya linked two individuals, including a former Bihar Legislative Council member, to banned Maoist groups.
