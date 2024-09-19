KFC Launches Comprehensive Sign Language Training for All Employees in India

Fast food giant KFC has introduced sign language training for over 17,000 employees working at its franchise-operated restaurants across India. The initiative comes under the Kshamata program, which aims to bridge gender and ability gaps by empowering women and speech and hearing-impaired employees.

KFC intends to double its workforce of speech and hearing-impaired employees by 2026. As part of this commitment, KFC has set up interactive kiosks in popular locations to encourage consumers to learn order placement using sign language.

This makes KFC the first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain in India to launch a 100% employee-inclusive sign language training program, covering over 1,200 restaurants in 240 cities. The initiative is part of KFC's broader mission to feed people's potential and take the sign language movement beyond its organization into the hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)