Mika Hakkinen Opens Madras International Karting Arena

Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurated the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) on Thursday.

The ceremony, held in Chennai, saw the presence of India's former F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. In an emotionally charged event, Hakkinen, the F1 champion in 1998 and 1999, shared insights into the making of a World Champion. He emphasized the importance of learning from losses, enjoying victories, and managing pressure in the competitive world of racing.

On a brief visit to India enroute to the Singapore Grand Prix, Hakkinen commended the MIKA track for its potential to nurture future talent. He stated that karting is an ideal starting point for aspiring racers and praised the facilities which could help kids kick-start their racing careers.

Highlighting India's bright future in motorsport, Hakkinen mentioned Kush Maini as a potential future Formula 1 driver. He noted Maini's impressive performance in F2 and expressed confidence in his abilities to ascend to F1. Additionally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three-time F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, known as the "Flying Scot".

