Left Menu

Mika Hakkinen Opens Madras International Karting Arena

Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurated the Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) in Chennai. The event saw attendance from former F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. Hakkinen praised the new track and highlighted India’s potential in motorsport, especially mentioning Kush Maini as a promising talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:07 IST
Mika Hakkinen Opens Madras International Karting Arena
  • Country:
  • India

Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurated the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) on Thursday.

The ceremony, held in Chennai, saw the presence of India's former F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. In an emotionally charged event, Hakkinen, the F1 champion in 1998 and 1999, shared insights into the making of a World Champion. He emphasized the importance of learning from losses, enjoying victories, and managing pressure in the competitive world of racing.

On a brief visit to India enroute to the Singapore Grand Prix, Hakkinen commended the MIKA track for its potential to nurture future talent. He stated that karting is an ideal starting point for aspiring racers and praised the facilities which could help kids kick-start their racing careers.

Highlighting India's bright future in motorsport, Hakkinen mentioned Kush Maini as a potential future Formula 1 driver. He noted Maini's impressive performance in F2 and expressed confidence in his abilities to ascend to F1. Additionally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three-time F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, known as the "Flying Scot".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024