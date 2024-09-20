Left Menu

Tragic Death of RAS Officer Sparks Protests Over Alleged Medical Negligence

RAS officer Priyanka Bishnoi, 33, died in Ahmedabad following a hysterectomy at a Jodhpur hospital, allegedly due to medical negligence. Her family and community demanded an FIR against the doctors. Protests ensued but later ended following assurances from authorities. Rajasthan CM condoled her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RAS officer Priyanka Bishnoi, aged 33, tragically passed away in Ahmedabad after undergoing a hysterectomy at a private hospital in Jodhpur. The surgery, intended to address a uterine lump, allegedly led to complications.

Following a deterioration in her condition, Bishnoi was transferred to an Ahmedabad hospital, where she succumbed after 13 days of treatment. Her family has accused the doctors at the Jodhpur hospital of medical negligence, causing an uproar and leading to protests outside AIIMS Jodhpur.

Authorities explained that a police case could only proceed after an investigation report was received. Consequently, the protests concluded peacefully after four and a half hours, and the body was taken for last rites in Phalodi. Security was heightened at Jodhpur hospital due to community outrage. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjan Lal Shamra expressed his condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

