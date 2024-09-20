Left Menu

Harrods Apologizes for Historic Allegations of Sexual Abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed

Harrods, a prestigious London department store, has apologized for failing to address sexual abuse allegations against its former owner, Mohamed Al Fayed. A recent BBC documentary revealed claims from over 20 ex-employees who accused Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault. Harrods acknowledges these past failures and is prioritizing the settlement of legal claims.

High-end London department store Harrods has issued an apology over historical allegations of rape and sexual assault against its former owner, Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed.

A BBC documentary and podcast unveiled testimonies from over 20 former female employees, who accused Al Fayed of sexual abuse in London, Paris, St Tropez, and Abu Dhabi. One woman described him as a 'monster' who 'actively cultivated fear.'

Harrods reportedly failed to intervene during Al Fayed's ownership from 1985 to 2010. The luxury retailer has acknowledged these past failings and is now prioritizing the settlement of legal claims to avoid lengthy proceedings for the women involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

