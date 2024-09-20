Left Menu

The Unyielding Determination of Russian Swifties

In Russia, devoted fans of Taylor Swift, known as Swifties, face numerous challenges, including travel restrictions and high costs, to attend her concerts. Despite geopolitical hurdles, these fans go to extreme lengths to see their idol perform live, showcasing their determination and adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artem, a 22-year-old IT student in Moscow, has no regrets about spending over $3,000 to see his favorite singer perform live. Around the globe, Taylor Swift's fans, known as 'Swifties,' are accustomed to paying high prices for her concerts. However, in Russia, there are additional challenges in attending her tours.

Since 2022, many Western performers have avoided Russia due to geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, complicating outward travel to the West. Still, Russian Swifties are undeterred, embarking on challenging journeys this summer - involving visa appointments and smart flight planning - to see Swift's sold-out Eras tour. Elizaveta, a 20-year-old medical student, traveled with Artem to see Swift perform in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in July.

'When you realize your dream has come true, you feel happiness, joy, and thankfulness that everything worked out,' Elizaveta expressed. She and Artem have formed close connections with other Swifties in Moscow, who established a fan group three years ago on the Russian social media platform VKontakte.

Group members organize events like singalongs and bracelet-weaving workshops. 'We try to create a cozy community, a place for people to meet,' said Diana, a 20-year-old studying international relations.

For those with the necessary resources, nothing compares to experiencing Swift live. Elizaveta and Artem were determined to achieve this goal. Elizaveta secured a Greek visa and flew via a third country to Germany. Artem applied for an Italian visa six months in advance through an agency.

'I combined it with a general European trip; if it were just for the concert, it would have been cheaper,' Artem said. The trip cost him around 300,000 roubles ($3,200). The students have adapted to the changing geopolitical landscape.

Elizaveta's Apple Music account is registered in Turkey, while Artem and others use 'workarounds' to listen to Spotify, which ceased streaming in Russia in 2022 after the war escalated. Apple also paused product sales the same year. Another fan, Dmitry, notes that Swifties worldwide are just a click away.

'We are not truly isolated from the world. We watch TikTok, view videos from foreigners, and engage in various discussions. Ultimately, we have a very rich life,' Dmitry said. ($1 = 92.7000 roubles)

(With inputs from agencies.)

