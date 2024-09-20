Queen Latifah's Life to Shine in Upcoming Biopic

A biopic focusing on Queen Latifah's life and career is now in the works, aiming to chronicle her journey as a rapper, singer, and actress. The project promises to capture her achievements, including winning Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards. This biopic is the first in a series of hip-hop biopics produced by Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will delve into Latifah's rise to fame, showcasing her significant impact on both music and film. Financial support for this and several upcoming projects celebrating hip-hop icons comes from HarbourView Equity Partners.

As of now, the identities of the writer and director for the Queen Latifah project remain undisclosed. However, the producing team includes Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit Entertainment, with contributions from Will Smith and Miguel Melendez from Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins Entertainment is known for producing acclaimed miniseries like 'The New Edition Story' and 'The Bobby Brown Story' for BET.

Latifah and Compere expressed their enthusiasm for the project in a joint statement, highlighting the profound influence of hip-hop on their lives. Will Smith echoed this sentiment, expressing his excitement about collaborating to tell Queen Latifah's exceptional story. Latifah debuted in the music industry at age 19 with her first studio album in 1989 and is celebrated for her Grammy-winning single 'U.N.I.T.Y.' and her roles in popular TV shows and films.

(With inputs from agencies.)