IHCL to Launch Vivanta and Ginger Hotels in Tamil Nadu's Emerging Hub Hosur
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announces the development of two new hotel projects in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The Vivanta brand will feature modern amenities including a gym and pool, while the Ginger brand will offer a lean-luxe experience. These projects aim to meet growing corporate travel demands.
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, promoters of the iconic Taj brand of hotels, announced on Friday the introduction of two new projects in Tamil Nadu.
The company will develop 150-room Vivanta and 200-room Ginger hotels on a 3-acre site in Hosur.
The Vivanta will feature modern decor that reflects the vibrant spirit of Hosur and offer an all-day dining restaurant, bar, state-of-the-art gymnasium, swimming pool, and banquet space for business events.
The 200-room Ginger Hotel will offer an all-day dining cum bar and a gymnasium among other amenities.
'Hosur, driven by regional economic growth and infrastructural development, is emerging as a prime commercial hub. These new hotels will serve the increasing demand for corporate travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) in this growing micro-market,' stated IHCL Real Estate and Development Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd has partnered with Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd to develop these projects.
Managing Director of Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd EMC Palaniappan expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with IHCL to bring the Vivanta and Ginger brands to Hosur.
With the addition of these two hotels, IHCL will have 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
