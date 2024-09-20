Left Menu

IHCL to Launch Vivanta and Ginger Hotels in Tamil Nadu's Emerging Hub Hosur

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announces the development of two new hotel projects in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The Vivanta brand will feature modern amenities including a gym and pool, while the Ginger brand will offer a lean-luxe experience. These projects aim to meet growing corporate travel demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:41 IST
IHCL to Launch Vivanta and Ginger Hotels in Tamil Nadu's Emerging Hub Hosur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, promoters of the iconic Taj brand of hotels, announced on Friday the introduction of two new projects in Tamil Nadu.

The company will develop 150-room Vivanta and 200-room Ginger hotels on a 3-acre site in Hosur.

The Vivanta will feature modern decor that reflects the vibrant spirit of Hosur and offer an all-day dining restaurant, bar, state-of-the-art gymnasium, swimming pool, and banquet space for business events.

The 200-room Ginger Hotel will offer an all-day dining cum bar and a gymnasium among other amenities.

'Hosur, driven by regional economic growth and infrastructural development, is emerging as a prime commercial hub. These new hotels will serve the increasing demand for corporate travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) in this growing micro-market,' stated IHCL Real Estate and Development Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd has partnered with Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd to develop these projects.

Managing Director of Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd EMC Palaniappan expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with IHCL to bring the Vivanta and Ginger brands to Hosur.

With the addition of these two hotels, IHCL will have 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024