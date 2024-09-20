ASI to Conduct Technical Survey of Puri's Ratna Bhandar

Left Menu

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to conduct a technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The survey, scheduled for September 21-23, will limit temple access for devotees. The ASI team will use hi-tech equipment for the detailed assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:08 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will commence a technical survey of the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, starting Saturday, said the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

According to SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, the survey will be conducted on September 21, 22, and 23, between 1 pm and 6 pm, restricting devotee access during these hours.

Responding to a request from SJTA for timely completion before Dussehra and 'Kartika' month rituals, ASI's 17-member team, equipped with advanced scientific tools, will undertake the survey. Key officials including SJTA's chief administrator and members of the Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee will oversee the process.

