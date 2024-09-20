Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy Escalates: Allegations of Sub-standard Ingredients Trigger Political Storm

The Tirupati Laddu row has turned into a significant national controversy due to allegations of sub-standard ghee and lard in the samples. Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the current regime of diversion politics, while the Centre called for an investigation. TTD confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee and blacklisted the contractor.

Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:16 IST
  • India

The Tirupati Laddu row has escalated into a major national controversy, following the revelation by the temple management of sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard in samples tested for quality. These findings echo claims made earlier by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the allegations as 'diversion politics' and criticized them as a 'concocted story.' The Union Health Minister JP Nadda has sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh government and promised suitable action after an investigation. The Food Minister Pralhad Joshi also called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

On Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed the presence of lard and other impurities in the ghee, citing lab reports. The Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao announced plans to blacklist the contractor responsible for supplying the adulterated ghee, and legal actions are being initiated. This controversy has sparked widespread concern among devotees and political leaders alike.

