G5A's Multidisciplinary Season: A Cultural Renaissance

The much-awaited multidisciplinary season at G5A in Mahalaxmi returns, promising an unforgettable lineup of artistic experiences. The season kicks off on October 2, 2024, with Past Forward by Mallika Sarabhai. Highlights include a debate on Mumbai's climate resilience and a film celebration. G5A reaffirms its mission to foster a reflective and empathetic cultural ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:50 IST
G5A in Mahalaxmi is set to launch its much-anticipated multidisciplinary season, offering a dynamic lineup of immersive experiences. The season, the culmination of three months of hard work, promises to challenge and inspire audiences.

The festivities begin on October 2, 2024, with Past Forward, a performance by acclaimed danseuse Mallika Sarabhai. Following this, discussions on critical topics and a film celebration are set to captivate audiences.

As the season unfolds, G5A underscores its commitment to cultural expression and community enrichment, striving to foster a more reflective and empathetic world.

