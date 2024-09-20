G5A's Multidisciplinary Season: A Cultural Renaissance

G5A in Mahalaxmi is set to launch its much-anticipated multidisciplinary season, offering a dynamic lineup of immersive experiences. The season, the culmination of three months of hard work, promises to challenge and inspire audiences.

The festivities begin on October 2, 2024, with Past Forward, a performance by acclaimed danseuse Mallika Sarabhai. Following this, discussions on critical topics and a film celebration are set to captivate audiences.

As the season unfolds, G5A underscores its commitment to cultural expression and community enrichment, striving to foster a more reflective and empathetic world.

