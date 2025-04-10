Left Menu

Mumbai Attacks: Extradition Sparks Justice and Security Debates

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being extradited to India from the US for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks. Former home secretary Gopal Krishna Pillai anticipates his conviction. Rana, an associate of David Headley, aided in the attack's planning. Extradition highlights international challenges in addressing terrorism.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:02 IST
In a significant development, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited to India from the United States. Former home secretary Gopal Krishna Pillai anticipates that Rana will face conviction upon his arrival, potentially receiving a death sentence.

Rana was known for his close association with David Headley, a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks. His connection to the plot is evident in his role in facilitating Headley's activities, providing him with a cover as an employee in Mumbai. Despite not directly participating in the reconnaissance of attack sites, Rana's complicity is undeniable, according to Pillai.

The extradition is seen as a major triumph for India, reflecting its determination to hold international terrorists accountable. Former home secretary and union minister R K Singh emphasized the significance of sending a strong message to terrorists worldwide, underscoring that those who commit such acts will not find safe havens in foreign countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

