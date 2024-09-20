Left Menu

West Bengal Government Plans Retail Spaces for SHGs in Malls

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans for the state government to offer spaces within shopping malls for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to sell their products. The initiative aims to provide one acre of land per district to private investors for mall development, benefiting SHGs and the local MSME sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:10 IST
West Bengal Government Plans Retail Spaces for SHGs in Malls
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed on Friday that the state government plans to allocate spaces within shopping malls in districts to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for selling their products.

During a shopping festival inauguration call, Banerjee announced that the government is prepared to offer one acre of land per district to private investors for the establishment of shopping malls, which will also feature cinema halls. SHGs will be granted two floors in these malls to market their wares.

Banerjee, who was visiting flood-hit areas at the time, criticized the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for unilateral water releases causing recent floods. She also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, threatening to cut ties with DVC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024