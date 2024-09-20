West Bengal Government Plans Retail Spaces for SHGs in Malls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed on Friday that the state government plans to allocate spaces within shopping malls in districts to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for selling their products.

During a shopping festival inauguration call, Banerjee announced that the government is prepared to offer one acre of land per district to private investors for the establishment of shopping malls, which will also feature cinema halls. SHGs will be granted two floors in these malls to market their wares.

Banerjee, who was visiting flood-hit areas at the time, criticized the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for unilateral water releases causing recent floods. She also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, threatening to cut ties with DVC.

(With inputs from agencies.)