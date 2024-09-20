Delhi LG V K Saxena's Anti-Smoke Gun Directive to Combat Winter Smog
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has mandated the installation of anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings and footbridges to tackle air pollution ahead of winter. In a meeting with top officials, Saxena stressed measures like staggered office timings and improving the city's transport efficiency to reduce emissions.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has instructed authorities to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings and foot over bridges as a preemptive measure against winter smog.
At a review meeting, Saxena emphasized the need for immediate and long-term actions to address air pollution, urging officials to start preparations before AQI levels worsen.
Authorities were also directed to implement staggered office timings and promote work-from-home schemes to reduce traffic, while the transport department was told to rationalize bus routes and improve efficiency to combat emissions.
