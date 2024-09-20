Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma

The Malayalam film industry is reeling from grief as veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away on Friday at a private hospital. The beloved actress, who was 80, had a career that spanned over six decades, primarily known for her iconic motherly roles.

Actor Mohanlal took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt tribute. 'My dear Ponnamma Chechi always showered a mother's love on my characters and me,' he wrote, reminiscing about the over 50 films in which she played his on-screen mother. His sentiments were echoed across the industry, with many actors and fans mourning the loss.

Ponnamma's nuanced portrayals earned her critical acclaim, especially as the mother to Malayalam cinema legends like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. Diagnosed with stage four cancer, she had been undergoing treatment since last May. She will be cremated in Aluva after the public pays their final respects at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall.

(With inputs from agencies.)