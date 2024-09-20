Left Menu

Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who passed away at 80. Known for her motherly roles, she starred in over 700 films. Stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty expressed their condolences, highlighting her impact on Malayalam cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST
Malayalam Cinema Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma
Kaviyoor Ponnamma
  • Country:
  • India

The Malayalam film industry is reeling from grief as veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away on Friday at a private hospital. The beloved actress, who was 80, had a career that spanned over six decades, primarily known for her iconic motherly roles.

Actor Mohanlal took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt tribute. 'My dear Ponnamma Chechi always showered a mother's love on my characters and me,' he wrote, reminiscing about the over 50 films in which she played his on-screen mother. His sentiments were echoed across the industry, with many actors and fans mourning the loss.

Ponnamma's nuanced portrayals earned her critical acclaim, especially as the mother to Malayalam cinema legends like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. Diagnosed with stage four cancer, she had been undergoing treatment since last May. She will be cremated in Aluva after the public pays their final respects at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024