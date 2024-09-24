Left Menu

London Suffers Widespread Flooding After Torrential Rain

Heavy rains in London and other parts of the UK caused a month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours, leading to widespread flooding. Roads and train lines were closed, homes submerged, and emergency services received hundreds of calls. A soccer pitch in Wimbledon sustained a sinkhole, cancelling a scheduled match.

Heavy rainfall in London and various parts of the United Kingdom resulted in severe flooding on Monday, following a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.

Major disruptions occurred as roads closed and several train lines in London were suspended. Dozens of homes were reported submerged in central and southern England, which faced a deluge of approximately 60 to 80 millimeters (2 to 3 inches) of rain. Some areas braced for even heavier rainfall, with forecasts predicting over 120 mm (4.7 inches).

The London Fire Brigade reported around 350 flood-related emergency calls, involving vehicle rescues, home evacuations, and flood management in underground train stations, roadways, homes, and businesses. Additionally, at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium, significant rainfall caused a sinkhole in the soccer pitch, leading to the cancellation of an upcoming match.

