Exterro Expands CSR Program to Empower Underserved Communities
Exterro, Inc. announced the expansion of its CSR program, Exterro Gives Back, which aims to transform underserved communities. Led by CEO Bobby Balachandran, the program focuses on women's empowerment, education, and support for vulnerable populations. Initiatives include skill development for women, school infrastructure improvements, and community outreach.
Exterro, Inc., a leading data risk management solutions provider, has expanded its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Exterro Gives Back, to better assist underserved communities. The initiative, led by CEO Bobby Balachandran, emphasizes sustainable social change through a range of projects focused on women's empowerment, education, and community support.
'Stitch her Dreams,' one flagship project, equips disadvantaged women and single mothers with tailoring skills and sewing machines. Exterro also collaborates with local NGOs to upgrade infrastructure in South Indian government schools, including establishing computer labs and water filtration systems. Additionally, the company sponsors the education of talented students from underprivileged backgrounds.
The CSR program extends to community outreach, supporting orphanages, tribal villages, and old-age homes through donation drives and essential supplies. Exterro is also committed to raising awareness on social issues such as women's safety and drug abuse prevention, collaborating with law enforcement and organizing events like marathons and bike rallies to promote community welfare.
