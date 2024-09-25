Park Seo-jun Expresses Love for Bollywood and Hints at Potential India Visit

South Korean star Park Seo-jun, widely recognized for his standout roles in K-dramas such as 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' and 'She Was Pretty', recently revealed his fondness for Bollywood films and expressed a keen interest in visiting India. In a roundtable interview with PTI, Park stated, 'If you invite me, anytime.'

The actor is eagerly anticipating the premiere of 'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2' on Netflix, set to stream from Friday. Directed by Chung Dong-yoon, the series also features Han So-hee, known for her role in 'My Name'.

Discussing the narrative of 'Gyeongseong Creature', Park mentioned that even with similar plots, the storytelling makes each show unique. He added that the new season will transition from the Japanese occupation era in Korea to modern-day Seoul in 2024, promising fresh and engaging content for viewers.

