Park Seo-jun Expresses Love for Bollywood and Hints at Potential India Visit
South Korean actor Park Seo-jun, known for his roles in K-dramas, shares his admiration for Bollywood and expresses his desire to visit India. He discusses his Netflix series 'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2', which shifts from the 1940s to 2024. Co-star Han So-hee and director Chung Dong-yoon also join in the conversation.
- Country:
- India
South Korean star Park Seo-jun, widely recognized for his standout roles in K-dramas such as 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' and 'She Was Pretty', recently revealed his fondness for Bollywood films and expressed a keen interest in visiting India. In a roundtable interview with PTI, Park stated, 'If you invite me, anytime.'
The actor is eagerly anticipating the premiere of 'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2' on Netflix, set to stream from Friday. Directed by Chung Dong-yoon, the series also features Han So-hee, known for her role in 'My Name'.
Discussing the narrative of 'Gyeongseong Creature', Park mentioned that even with similar plots, the storytelling makes each show unique. He added that the new season will transition from the Japanese occupation era in Korea to modern-day Seoul in 2024, promising fresh and engaging content for viewers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'
Netflix Secures 'Thumblite': New Silicon Valley Drama Series
Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Hijacking as Netflix Series on IC 814 Draws Attention
Rosamund Pike to Star in Netflix's Corporate Thriller 'Thumblite'
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein Team Up for Netflix's 'Office Romance'