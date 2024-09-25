Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Trekker Saved at 20,300 ft Near Yunam Peak

The Lahaul and Spiti police rescued a missing trekker near Yunam Peak, which is 20,300 feet high. The trekker, part of a nine-member group, was saved under extreme weather conditions by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Dutt. The police have not disclosed further details about the trekker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keylong/Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:04 IST
Heroic Rescue: Trekker Saved at 20,300 ft Near Yunam Peak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lahaul and Spiti district police executed a daring rescue mission on Wednesday, saving a missing trekker near Yunam Peak, standing at an imposing height of 20,300 feet, close to Baralachala.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said the trekker was part of a nine-member expedition navigating the difficult terrain of Yunam Peak. Despite the severe weather, the police team achieved a successful and safe rescue.

Leading the rescue, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Dutt, with Head Constable Vijay Kumar and Constable Mohit Shanil, promptly responded to the emergency. Equipped with essential rescue gear and guided by experienced trekkers, the team undertook a grueling six-kilometre ascent to save the missing trekker. Further details have not been disclosed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024