Heroic Rescue: Trekker Saved at 20,300 ft Near Yunam Peak
The Lahaul and Spiti police rescued a missing trekker near Yunam Peak, which is 20,300 feet high. The trekker, part of a nine-member group, was saved under extreme weather conditions by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Dutt. The police have not disclosed further details about the trekker.
The Lahaul and Spiti district police executed a daring rescue mission on Wednesday, saving a missing trekker near Yunam Peak, standing at an imposing height of 20,300 feet, close to Baralachala.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said the trekker was part of a nine-member expedition navigating the difficult terrain of Yunam Peak. Despite the severe weather, the police team achieved a successful and safe rescue.
Leading the rescue, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi Dutt, with Head Constable Vijay Kumar and Constable Mohit Shanil, promptly responded to the emergency. Equipped with essential rescue gear and guided by experienced trekkers, the team undertook a grueling six-kilometre ascent to save the missing trekker. Further details have not been disclosed by the police.
