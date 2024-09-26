Left Menu

Historic Ascent: NIMAS Conquers Unclimbed Peak in Arunachal Pradesh

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) successfully scaled an unnamed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh. Led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, they've named the peak 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama. The formal naming process is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:50 IST
Historic Ascent: NIMAS Conquers Unclimbed Peak in Arunachal Pradesh
mountaineers
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso. The institute, located in Dirang, falls under the Ministry of Defence's purview.

The 15-day expedition, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, tackled one of the region's most technically challenging summits. The team endured sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a 3 km long glacier in the Gorichen range of the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas in the Tawang-West Kameng region.

Naming the peak 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' is intended to honor the 6th Dalai Lama’s enduring wisdom and his contributions to the Monpa community. NIMAS has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation about this ascent and the naming decision. Formalities are being finalized to ensure the peak's recognition on official maps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024