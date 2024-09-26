Historic Ascent: NIMAS Conquers Unclimbed Peak in Arunachal Pradesh

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso. The institute, located in Dirang, falls under the Ministry of Defence's purview.

The 15-day expedition, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, tackled one of the region's most technically challenging summits. The team endured sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a 3 km long glacier in the Gorichen range of the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas in the Tawang-West Kameng region.

Naming the peak 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' is intended to honor the 6th Dalai Lama’s enduring wisdom and his contributions to the Monpa community. NIMAS has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation about this ascent and the naming decision. Formalities are being finalized to ensure the peak's recognition on official maps.

(With inputs from agencies.)