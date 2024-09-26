Left Menu

Youth to Revolutionize Goa's Tourism Landscape

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the need for collective efforts from the youth to promote new tourism avenues. Speaking at a Yuva Tourism Clubs meet, Sawant advocated for sustainable and regenerative tourism practices to establish Goa as a premier destination. Youth involvement is crucial for the state’s tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:23 IST
Youth to Revolutionize Goa's Tourism Landscape
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday emphasized the collective efforts required from the youth to promote new avenues of tourism in the coastal state.

Speaking at a gathering of Yuva Tourism Clubs near Panaji, which was organized on the eve of World Tourism Day, Sawant highlighted the importance of sustainable and regenerative tourism. More than 1,000 students and youth representatives from various educational institutions across the state participated.

Sawant, joined by state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, insisted that Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector, a key source of revenue and employment for the state. He maintained that collective youth efforts are essential to promote new tourism avenues, including sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024