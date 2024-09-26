Youth to Revolutionize Goa's Tourism Landscape

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday emphasized the collective efforts required from the youth to promote new avenues of tourism in the coastal state.

Speaking at a gathering of Yuva Tourism Clubs near Panaji, which was organized on the eve of World Tourism Day, Sawant highlighted the importance of sustainable and regenerative tourism. More than 1,000 students and youth representatives from various educational institutions across the state participated.

Sawant, joined by state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, insisted that Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector, a key source of revenue and employment for the state. He maintained that collective youth efforts are essential to promote new tourism avenues, including sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)