Left Menu

YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Temple Visit Amid Police Notices and Controversy

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to visit the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple amidst police issued notices to party members not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act. The visit ties into statewide rituals aiming to counter allegations of substandard laddus under the former government's administration, sparking political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:27 IST
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Temple Visit Amid Police Notices and Controversy
YSRCP
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills has prompted district police to issue notices to several party leaders, instructing them not to violate Section 30 of the Police Act.

A senior police officer indicated that Reddy might receive a notice upon landing at Renigunta Airport, cautioning him against defying prohibitory orders. This precaution follows widespread social media messages urging the party cadre to congregate in Tirupati to support the former chief minister.

The visit, intended as part of temple rituals to atone for alleged transgressions by current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has ignited significant controversy, particularly concerning accusations of substandard ingredients in temple laddus during the former YSRCP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024