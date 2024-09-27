YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Temple Visit Amid Police Notices and Controversy
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to visit the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple amidst police issued notices to party members not to defy Section 30 of the Police Act. The visit ties into statewide rituals aiming to counter allegations of substandard laddus under the former government's administration, sparking political tensions.
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills has prompted district police to issue notices to several party leaders, instructing them not to violate Section 30 of the Police Act.
A senior police officer indicated that Reddy might receive a notice upon landing at Renigunta Airport, cautioning him against defying prohibitory orders. This precaution follows widespread social media messages urging the party cadre to congregate in Tirupati to support the former chief minister.
The visit, intended as part of temple rituals to atone for alleged transgressions by current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has ignited significant controversy, particularly concerning accusations of substandard ingredients in temple laddus during the former YSRCP administration.
