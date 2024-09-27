Left Menu

Better Kitchen Awards 2024: Celebrating Culinary Excellence in India

The Better Kitchen Awards & Convention 2024 brought together over 200 of India's top culinary professionals at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport. The event highlighted the industry's best practices and innovations, with awards given in various categories, workshops, networking opportunities, and the launch of Better Kitchen's Chefs Coffee Table Book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:47 IST
The highly anticipated Better Kitchen Awards & Convention 2024 concluded with overwhelming success, convening over 200 of India's top culinary, kitchen, and hospitality professionals at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

The event recognized outstanding achievements across categories, including culinary innovation, procurement excellence, and sustainable practices, setting new industry benchmarks. It featured discussions on talent shortages, hospitality education, kitchen profitability, and sustainable sourcing, as well as workshops led by renowned chefs like Abhijit Saha, Saby, and Vikas Chawla.

Better Kitchen also launched its Chefs Coffee Table Book, marking its 9th anniversary and celebrating the evolution of Indian cuisine. The convention served as a prime networking platform, culminating in an awards ceremony that honored exceptional contributions in various sectors of the kitchen and hospitality industry.

