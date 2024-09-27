Left Menu

Whereabouts of Actor Sidhique Unknown; Police Publish Lookout Notice

Malayalam actor Sidhique, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, is currently missing after being denied anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. Police have issued a lookout notice seeking public information. Sidhique has moved the Supreme Court for bail, citing ongoing harassment and false accusations by the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:30 IST
Whereabouts of Actor Sidhique Unknown; Police Publish Lookout Notice
Sidhique
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Sidhique, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, is currently missing after being denied anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. To locate the 65-year-old actor, police have intensified their search, publishing a lookout notice in newspapers.

The notice details that Sidhique is an accused in a rape-cum-criminal intimidation case and asks the public for information. Authorities to be contacted include the Commissioner of Police of Thiruvananthapuram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic cell), or Museum police station.

Sidhique has moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, which the High Court had previously denied due to the seriousness of the accusations and potential witness intimidation. He claims to be a victim of harassment and false accusations by the complainant.

The actor resigned from his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Multiple FIRs against prominent Malayalam film personalities followed the Justice K Hema Committee report, revealing widespread exploitation of women in the industry.

In response, the state government announced a seven-member special investigation team to probe these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024