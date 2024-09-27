Whereabouts of Actor Sidhique Unknown; Police Publish Lookout Notice
Malayalam actor Sidhique, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, is currently missing after being denied anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. Police have issued a lookout notice seeking public information. Sidhique has moved the Supreme Court for bail, citing ongoing harassment and false accusations by the complainant.
Malayalam actor Sidhique, accused of rape and criminal intimidation, is currently missing after being denied anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. To locate the 65-year-old actor, police have intensified their search, publishing a lookout notice in newspapers.
The notice details that Sidhique is an accused in a rape-cum-criminal intimidation case and asks the public for information. Authorities to be contacted include the Commissioner of Police of Thiruvananthapuram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic cell), or Museum police station.
Sidhique has moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, which the High Court had previously denied due to the seriousness of the accusations and potential witness intimidation. He claims to be a victim of harassment and false accusations by the complainant.
The actor resigned from his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Multiple FIRs against prominent Malayalam film personalities followed the Justice K Hema Committee report, revealing widespread exploitation of women in the industry.
In response, the state government announced a seven-member special investigation team to probe these allegations.
