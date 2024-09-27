Controversial Soup Attack on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

In a bold act of protest, three Just Stop Oil activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' paintings in London's National Gallery on Friday. This happened just hours after two other members of the group were jailed for a similar act in 2022.

The National Gallery confirmed the paintings were unharmed, although three individuals have been arrested. The soup attack, part of a series of eye-catching protests by Just Stop Oil, coincides with a broader crackdown on protest movements in Britain and Europe.

In October 2022, Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland caused £10,000 worth of damage to the artwork's frame but left the painting itself unscathed. Judge Christopher Hehir criticized their actions, imposing substantial prison sentences and dismissing Plummer's claim of being a political prisoner as self-indulgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)