Left Menu

Controversial Soup Attack on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Three Just Stop Oil activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' paintings in London's National Gallery. This incident follows similar actions in 2022, which resulted in jail time for two other group members. The paintings were unharmed, but damage to the frame was costly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:40 IST
Controversial Soup Attack on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold act of protest, three Just Stop Oil activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' paintings in London's National Gallery on Friday. This happened just hours after two other members of the group were jailed for a similar act in 2022.

The National Gallery confirmed the paintings were unharmed, although three individuals have been arrested. The soup attack, part of a series of eye-catching protests by Just Stop Oil, coincides with a broader crackdown on protest movements in Britain and Europe.

In October 2022, Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland caused £10,000 worth of damage to the artwork's frame but left the painting itself unscathed. Judge Christopher Hehir criticized their actions, imposing substantial prison sentences and dismissing Plummer's claim of being a political prisoner as self-indulgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

 India
2
All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

 Global
3
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

 Global
4
Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What Kind of Growth Reduces Poverty? A Deep Dive into Global Trends

Sustainable Cooling: Mobilizing Investment to Address Global Heat Challenges

Reducing Plastic Footprints: World Bank’s Vision for a Greener Tourism Sector in Sierra Leone

The Role of Solar Energy in Advancing Primary Healthcare in Emerging Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024