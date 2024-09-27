Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Jagan's Postponed Tirumala Temple Visit

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indefinitely postponed his visit to Tirupati's Lord Venkateshwara Temple amidst controversy. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that Reddy's faith declaration was a matter of tradition and not prohibition. The postponement follows allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus by Naidu.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced an indefinite postponement of his visit to Tirupati's Lord Venkateshwara Temple. This decision comes amid the ongoing Laddu controversy, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserting that no one prevented Reddy from visiting the shrine.

The controversy revolves around demands by NDA allies for Reddy to declare his faith before entering the temple, a tradition for non-Hindu pilgrims. Despite this, Naidu emphasized that all visitors must follow temple rules to respect customs and traditions.

Reddy accused Naidu of orchestrating the Laddu issue to divert attention from his governance failures. He insisted that the ghee rejected by TTD for quality concerns was never used in making the Laddus. The NDA, particularly TDP and BJP, has been actively questioning Reddy's faith declarations over the past few days.

