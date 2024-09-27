Left Menu

Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary to Become Eco-Tourism Hubs

Union Minister Kirtivardhan Singh announced the development of Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh as eco-tourism hubs. The initiative aims to support biodiversity and provide local employment. Singh emphasized the importance of wetland conservation under the Ramsar Convention and launched an exhibition on wetlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:05 IST
Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary to Become Eco-Tourism Hubs
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirtivardhan Singh, announced on Friday that Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district will be developed as eco-tourism hubs.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day event at the bird sanctuary, Singh highlighted that the area is part of the Ramsar Project, which offers sanctuary to Siberian birds. Both the central and state governments are aligning their efforts to promote eco-tourism, which also supports wetland conservation.

Singh underscored the Ramsar Convention's objectives, which focus on conserving global biological diversity and human life sustainability through wetland ecosystem maintenance. He added that the development project would provide local employment, stressing the need for environmental protection to mitigate climate change impacts. Singh also opened an exhibition on wetlands and reviewed ongoing conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024