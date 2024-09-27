Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary to Become Eco-Tourism Hubs

The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirtivardhan Singh, announced on Friday that Tikri Forest and Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district will be developed as eco-tourism hubs.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day event at the bird sanctuary, Singh highlighted that the area is part of the Ramsar Project, which offers sanctuary to Siberian birds. Both the central and state governments are aligning their efforts to promote eco-tourism, which also supports wetland conservation.

Singh underscored the Ramsar Convention's objectives, which focus on conserving global biological diversity and human life sustainability through wetland ecosystem maintenance. He added that the development project would provide local employment, stressing the need for environmental protection to mitigate climate change impacts. Singh also opened an exhibition on wetlands and reviewed ongoing conservation efforts.

