Teen's Tragic Drowning: A Community in Mourning

A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Subarnarekha river in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday while taking a bath, police reported.

The tragedy occurred in Badhapal village within Asti panchayat under the Baliapal police station limits. Three teenagers had gone to the river to take a bath, according to authorities.

Tapas Kumar Rana, the victim, slipped into deeper waters while with his friends and was swept away. His friends called for help, and locals quickly arrived, managing to pull Rana from the water. However, doctors at the nearby hospital declared him dead, police said.

