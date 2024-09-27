Teen's Tragic Drowning: A Community in Mourning
A 17-year-old boy named Tapas Kumar Rana drowned in the Subarnarekha river in Balasore district, Odisha, while taking a bath with friends. Despite quick action by locals, he was declared dead at the hospital. The incident has left the community in shock.
A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Subarnarekha river in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday while taking a bath, police reported.
The tragedy occurred in Badhapal village within Asti panchayat under the Baliapal police station limits. Three teenagers had gone to the river to take a bath, according to authorities.
Tapas Kumar Rana, the victim, slipped into deeper waters while with his friends and was swept away. His friends called for help, and locals quickly arrived, managing to pull Rana from the water. However, doctors at the nearby hospital declared him dead, police said.
