Toxic Gas Tragedy: Illegal Chemical Factory Claims Lives

An illicit chemical factory's toxic gas leak has led to tragic deaths and widespread illness in Rajasthan's Beawar district. Three individuals, including the factory's owner, perished, while over 50 suffered from inhalation, highlighting the severe consequences of unauthorized industrial operations in residential areas.

District Collector Mahendra Khadgawat confirmed the nitric acid leakage, which occurred late Monday night and caused a rapid spillover, affecting numerous residents in the Badiya area. Quick responses from emergency services managed to control the situation, with Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh detailing the hospital admissions for affected individuals.

Given the serious safety breach, officials have evacuated the surrounding areas, and a committee from the Nagar Parishad, revenue department, and police has been formed. This committee will survey the district for factories operating without permits, aiming to prevent future incidents and ensure public safety.

