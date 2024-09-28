YSRCP Conducts 'Forgiveness' Rituals Amid Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus

YSRCP leaders and cadres across Andhra Pradesh performed 'forgiveness' rituals on Saturday to atone for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's alleged remarks about the sanctity of Tirupati laddus.

Naidu alleged at a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making the laddus, sparking national outrage and hurting the sentiments of millions of Hindus.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted the claims, stating that the alleged misdeeds did not take place and that the ghee samples in question were obtained during the NDA regime. As a result, Reddy called for atonement rituals to counteract the alleged 'sin' by Naidu. Various YSRCP leaders participated in prayers and rituals across multiple locations, opposing Naidu's allegations and aiming to restore faith in the sacred offering.

