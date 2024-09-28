Tragic Explosion in Dagestan: Death Toll Rises

An explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia, has resulted in the death of at least 11 people, including two children, local officials reported. The blast, which occurred on Friday, triggered a fire that ravaged the service station and its adjacent cafeteria in Makhachkala, the regional capital. The fire has since been extinguished, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and declared Saturday a day of mourning in Dagestan. This tragic event follows a similar incident last August when a gas station explosion in the same region killed 35 people and injured 115 others.

Makhachkala is situated approximately 1,600 kilometers (990 miles) south of Moscow, making it a significant distance from the nation's capital. The community is still grappling with the latest developments as they seek answers and justice for the victims.

