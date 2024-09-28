Tragic Explosion in Dagestan: Death Toll Rises
An explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia, led to the death of at least 11 people, including two children. The fire, which was ignited by the explosion, has been extinguished. Authorities are investigating the incident, and Saturday has been declared a day of mourning.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
An explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia, has resulted in the death of at least 11 people, including two children, local officials reported. The blast, which occurred on Friday, triggered a fire that ravaged the service station and its adjacent cafeteria in Makhachkala, the regional capital. The fire has since been extinguished, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.
Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and declared Saturday a day of mourning in Dagestan. This tragic event follows a similar incident last August when a gas station explosion in the same region killed 35 people and injured 115 others.
Makhachkala is situated approximately 1,600 kilometers (990 miles) south of Moscow, making it a significant distance from the nation's capital. The community is still grappling with the latest developments as they seek answers and justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai Blackout: Fire at Manali Substation Causes Power Outage
IYDF and Tanav Gift and Toys Bring Hope and Supplies to Children in Jammu
IYDF and Ruby Water Solutions Host Charity Event for Orphanage Children in Hyderabad
IYDF and Hello Baby Unite to Support Underprivileged Children in Asansol: A Day of Care and Joy
Vietnam Typhoon Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Search Efforts