Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Dagestan: Death Toll Rises

An explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia, led to the death of at least 11 people, including two children. The fire, which was ignited by the explosion, has been extinguished. Authorities are investigating the incident, and Saturday has been declared a day of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:26 IST
Tragic Explosion in Dagestan: Death Toll Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An explosion at a gas station in Dagestan, Russia, has resulted in the death of at least 11 people, including two children, local officials reported. The blast, which occurred on Friday, triggered a fire that ravaged the service station and its adjacent cafeteria in Makhachkala, the regional capital. The fire has since been extinguished, according to Russia's Emergencies Ministry.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and declared Saturday a day of mourning in Dagestan. This tragic event follows a similar incident last August when a gas station explosion in the same region killed 35 people and injured 115 others.

Makhachkala is situated approximately 1,600 kilometers (990 miles) south of Moscow, making it a significant distance from the nation's capital. The community is still grappling with the latest developments as they seek answers and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024