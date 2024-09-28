Left Menu

Revamped Bordoloi Trophy Set for Grand Comeback

The Bordoloi Trophy, one of India's oldest football tournaments, is being revamped with 5,600 players participating in 610 matches over three months starting January 2025. The Guwahati Sports Association aims to revive its popularity and expand its format with support from the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:14 IST
Revamped Bordoloi Trophy Set for Grand Comeback
  • Country:
  • India

The Bordoloi Trophy, one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments, is slated for an impressive comeback with over 5,600 players set to compete in a newly revamped competition. Scheduled to kick off in January next year, the tournament will unfold over 610 matches spanning three months.

Organized by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), this 72-year-old competition will be rebranded and revitalized, honoring its legacy dating back to its first edition in 1952. Named after Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, the tournament was once a major annual event, drawing enthusiasm across Assam and its neighboring states.

In a bid to restore its former glory, the GSA has outlined a new, expanded format featuring three stages of competition. With approximately 280 clubs participating, the district level matches will lead to a cluster phase, and then culminate in the final round at Judges' Field. The new structure aims to enhance player opportunities and establish the Bordoloi Trophy as a crucial talent scouting venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024