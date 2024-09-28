Revamped Bordoloi Trophy Set for Grand Comeback

The Bordoloi Trophy, one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments, is slated for an impressive comeback with over 5,600 players set to compete in a newly revamped competition. Scheduled to kick off in January next year, the tournament will unfold over 610 matches spanning three months.

Organized by the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), this 72-year-old competition will be rebranded and revitalized, honoring its legacy dating back to its first edition in 1952. Named after Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, the tournament was once a major annual event, drawing enthusiasm across Assam and its neighboring states.

In a bid to restore its former glory, the GSA has outlined a new, expanded format featuring three stages of competition. With approximately 280 clubs participating, the district level matches will lead to a cluster phase, and then culminate in the final round at Judges' Field. The new structure aims to enhance player opportunities and establish the Bordoloi Trophy as a crucial talent scouting venue.

