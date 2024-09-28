Left Menu

Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Pollution Control Guidelines Unveiled

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a 14-point guideline to combat rising dust pollution during winter. These rules mandate registration of construction sites on the C&D portal, covering of sites with tin sheets, regular water sprinkling, and more. Non-compliance will result in hefty fines, and notable projects will be awarded the 'Harit Ratna' Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb escalating dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has introduced a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline under the city's 'Winter Action Plan.'

These guidelines specifically aim to mitigate dust pollution from construction sites, a major contributor to the city's plummeting air quality.

Minister Rai emphasized that construction sites exceeding 500 square meters must register on the Construction and Demolition (C&D) portal for stringent compliance checks. Violations will incur hefty fines, while exemplary projects will receive the 'Harit Ratna' Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

