Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Pollution Control Guidelines Unveiled

In a significant move to curb escalating dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has introduced a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline under the city's 'Winter Action Plan.'

These guidelines specifically aim to mitigate dust pollution from construction sites, a major contributor to the city's plummeting air quality.

Minister Rai emphasized that construction sites exceeding 500 square meters must register on the Construction and Demolition (C&D) portal for stringent compliance checks. Violations will incur hefty fines, while exemplary projects will receive the 'Harit Ratna' Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)