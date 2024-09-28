Delhi's Comprehensive Dust Pollution Control Guidelines Unveiled
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a 14-point guideline to combat rising dust pollution during winter. These rules mandate registration of construction sites on the C&D portal, covering of sites with tin sheets, regular water sprinkling, and more. Non-compliance will result in hefty fines, and notable projects will be awarded the 'Harit Ratna' Award.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to curb escalating dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has introduced a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline under the city's 'Winter Action Plan.'
These guidelines specifically aim to mitigate dust pollution from construction sites, a major contributor to the city's plummeting air quality.
Minister Rai emphasized that construction sites exceeding 500 square meters must register on the Construction and Demolition (C&D) portal for stringent compliance checks. Violations will incur hefty fines, while exemplary projects will receive the 'Harit Ratna' Award.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oregon Tribe Challenges Offshore Wind Energy Auction Over Environmental Concerns
Wildfires in Peru: A Tragic Tally of Human Impact and Environmental Devastation
Mukesh Ahlawat to be new face in Delhi cabinet; 4 ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain retained: AAP.
In meeting with LG Saxena, chief minister-designate Atishi stakes claim to form new government in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai.
NGT Seeks Responses on Noida Township Environmental Violations