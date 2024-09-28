Statue of Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to be Installed at Daulat Singh Park
The Shimla Municipal Corporation has announced plans to install the statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Daulat Singh Park on The Ridge. The statue will be positioned between statues of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar and Lieutenant General Daulet Singh. Previous discussions to find a suitable location have now concluded.
The Shimla Municipal Corporation has confirmed plans to install a statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at Daulat Singh Park on The Ridge, as per a statement made by Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri on Saturday.
According to Attri, the statue will be situated between the existing statues of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, the state's first CM, and Lieutenant General Daulet Singh, after whom the park is named. This decision was finalized during a monthly meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.
The issue of the statue's location had been a topic of discussion for some time. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also advocated for the installation. The matter gained further attention when Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh, cited the delay as a reason for his temporary resignation from the state cabinet post-February 28 Rajya Sabha elections.
