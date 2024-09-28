Left Menu

VHP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Ram Temple Ceremony: A Controversial Clash

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments regarding the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony, accusing him of lying about the event's inclusivity and disrespecting Hindu culture. Gandhi's viral remarks drew a sharp reaction from VHP leaders who defended the ceremony's participant diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:53 IST
In a fiery critique, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial comments on the Ram temple consecration ceremony held on January 22.

This backlash followed a viral video where Gandhi alleged that prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani, and Adani were invited, whereas laborers, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged were excluded.

VHP leaders denounced Gandhi's remarks as misleading and disrespectful, asserting that the ceremony included over 200 laborers and key Dalit representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

