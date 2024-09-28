VHP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Ram Temple Ceremony: A Controversial Clash

In a fiery critique, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial comments on the Ram temple consecration ceremony held on January 22.

This backlash followed a viral video where Gandhi alleged that prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani, and Adani were invited, whereas laborers, farmers, and the economically disadvantaged were excluded.

VHP leaders denounced Gandhi's remarks as misleading and disrespectful, asserting that the ceremony included over 200 laborers and key Dalit representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)