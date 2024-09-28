Maharashtra CM Vows to Enhance Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde firmly stated on Saturday that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship government scheme, will not be halted and its monthly stipend for women, currently Rs 1,500, will be enhanced after the elections.

While inaugurating the 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan' garden, Shinde warned women beneficiaries to be vigilant against opposition forces, referring to them as 'step brothers,' who are attempting to disrupt the scheme.

Shinde took a direct shot at Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, highlighting that the opposition considers Rs 1,500 a trivial amount, despite not having provided it during their tenure. He further emphasized Maharashtra's strides in industrial development and basic amenities, pledging continued economic support and social reforms inspired by Mahatma and Savitribai Phule.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also attended the event, with Ajit Pawar underlining the necessity for the Phule couple to be honored with the Bharat Ratna, and Fadnavis lauding Savitribai's role in advancing women's rights.

