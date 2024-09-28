Left Menu

Unveiling the Untold: The Santhal Pargana History Through the Ages

A book detailing the history of Santhal Pargana, authored by retired IAS officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, was released. It covers events from early history to Indian independence, including the Santhal revolts and major independence movements. The book also delves into the Santhal economy and agrarian changes under British rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:44 IST
Unveiling the Untold: The Santhal Pargana History Through the Ages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new book chronicling the history of Santhal Pargana, authored by retired IAS officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, was officially launched last Saturday. The event was graced by Santhal Pargana commissioner Lalchand Dadel and Dumka deputy commissioner A Dodde.

The comprehensive 426-page book offers a meticulous account of Santhal Pargana's history, from its early days through to India's struggle for independence, while notably excluding details of the autonomy movement. Specific focus is given to the Santhal revolts of 1855 and 1857, and the British-established Damin-i-Koh area.

Key historical chapters document the region's participation in the freedom struggle between 1919 and 1942, emphasizing the Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements, and culminating in the Quit India movement's fervent protests. Additionally, the book examines the Santhal economy, including agriculture, industry, and agrarian reforms introduced by the British colonizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024