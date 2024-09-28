Unveiling the Untold: The Santhal Pargana History Through the Ages

A new book chronicling the history of Santhal Pargana, authored by retired IAS officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, was officially launched last Saturday. The event was graced by Santhal Pargana commissioner Lalchand Dadel and Dumka deputy commissioner A Dodde.

The comprehensive 426-page book offers a meticulous account of Santhal Pargana's history, from its early days through to India's struggle for independence, while notably excluding details of the autonomy movement. Specific focus is given to the Santhal revolts of 1855 and 1857, and the British-established Damin-i-Koh area.

Key historical chapters document the region's participation in the freedom struggle between 1919 and 1942, emphasizing the Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements, and culminating in the Quit India movement's fervent protests. Additionally, the book examines the Santhal economy, including agriculture, industry, and agrarian reforms introduced by the British colonizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)