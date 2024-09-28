Supreme Court Chief Justice Visits Sri Padmavati Temple

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh, along with his family members. The visit included a traditional welcome from the temple priests.

Following the darshan, a press release by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple, confirmed the CJI's visit. The statement mentioned that Justice Chandrachud was given blessings and tirtha prasadam by the priests.

The Chief Justice's visit underscores the significance of the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)