Left Menu

Supreme Court Chief Justice Visits Sri Padmavati Temple

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur, accompanied by his family. The temple priests gave him a traditional welcome, and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed the visit in a press release. The priests later offered blessings and tirtha prasadam to the CJI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:25 IST
Supreme Court Chief Justice Visits Sri Padmavati Temple
Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh, along with his family members. The visit included a traditional welcome from the temple priests.

Following the darshan, a press release by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple, confirmed the CJI's visit. The statement mentioned that Justice Chandrachud was given blessings and tirtha prasadam by the priests.

The Chief Justice's visit underscores the significance of the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

 Global
2
Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

 Global
3
Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

 Global
4
Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024