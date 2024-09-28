Supreme Court Chief Justice Visits Sri Padmavati Temple
Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur, accompanied by his family. The temple priests gave him a traditional welcome, and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed the visit in a press release. The priests later offered blessings and tirtha prasadam to the CJI.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday visited the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur, Andhra Pradesh, along with his family members. The visit included a traditional welcome from the temple priests.
Following the darshan, a press release by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple, confirmed the CJI's visit. The statement mentioned that Justice Chandrachud was given blessings and tirtha prasadam by the priests.
The Chief Justice's visit underscores the significance of the Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shah Assures Safety in Kashmir, Invites Shinde for a Visit
RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Alwar Visit
Indore Imposes Drone Ban During President Murmu's Visit
PM Narendra Modi's Odisha Visit: Launch of 'Subhadra Yojana' and Major Projects
Union Minister Puri Highlights India's Transition to Green Energy in US Visit