Jasdeep Singh Gill Granted Z-Category Security Cover

Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, has been granted a Z-category VIP security cover by the Centre, following a threat perception report by central intelligence agencies. Gill, an IIT-Delhi alumnus with a doctorate in chemical engineering from Cambridge, has a distinguished background in both academia and industry.

Updated: 01-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:59 IST
The Centre has accorded Z-category VIP security cover to Jasdeep Singh Gill, newly appointed spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, official sources revealed Tuesday. The Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to manage the 45-year-old religious leader's security.

A threat perception assessment by central intelligence agencies led to the Centre's decision. The armed CRPF commandos will escort Gill nationwide, with a contingent of 12-14 commandos ensuring his 24/7 protection, sources added. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas, located near Amritsar, Punjab, attracts numerous followers, including high-profile figures from diverse fields.

Gill, an IIT-Delhi alumnus and chemical engineering doctorate from Cambridge, previously served as chief strategy officer at Cipla. He has a longstanding connection with the Beas sect, visiting and contributing to its activities for the past 30 years, informed sect sources.

