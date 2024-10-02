Rajasthan Honours Iconic Leaders on Birth Anniversary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary on Wednesday.

At a ceremony held in the secretariat premises, Sharma, with his ministerial colleagues, including Deputy CM and Transport Minister Prem Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, paid homage to the iconic leaders.

Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, revered for his advocacy of non-violence, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, celebrated for his simplicity and integrity, Sharma said he felt privileged to honor their legacy at the secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)