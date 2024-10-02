Rajasthan Honours Iconic Leaders on Birth Anniversary
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his ministerial colleagues, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. The event took place at the secretariat, commemorating Gandhi's principles of non-violence and Shastri's embodiment of simplicity and purity.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary on Wednesday.
At a ceremony held in the secretariat premises, Sharma, with his ministerial colleagues, including Deputy CM and Transport Minister Prem Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, paid homage to the iconic leaders.
Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, revered for his advocacy of non-violence, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, celebrated for his simplicity and integrity, Sharma said he felt privileged to honor their legacy at the secretariat.
