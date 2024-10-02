Left Menu

UPCA Faces Soil Crisis for Green Park Stadium: The End of Unnao's Black Soil Era

UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) has long sourced black soil from Unnao for preparing pitches at Green Park Stadium. This essential resource is now depleting rapidly, leaving the association in a bind. UPCA is urgently seeking alternatives from other states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to maintain pitch quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:31 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has long relied on black soil from Unnao to maintain the pitches at Green Park Stadium. However, this vital natural resource is dwindling, raising concerns for the association.

The high-quality black soil, rich in clay particles, is depleting rapidly in Unnao, about 25 km from Kanpur. According to UPCA pitch curator Shiv Kumar, the diminishing supply and degrading quality of the soil are alarming.

Kumar emphasizes that they have been using soil from Unnao for his entire career, but now it's almost gone. As a result, UPCA is exploring new sources, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, to ensure the future sustainability of the cricket pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

