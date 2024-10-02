UPCA Faces Soil Crisis for Green Park Stadium: The End of Unnao's Black Soil Era

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has long relied on black soil from Unnao to maintain the pitches at Green Park Stadium. However, this vital natural resource is dwindling, raising concerns for the association.

The high-quality black soil, rich in clay particles, is depleting rapidly in Unnao, about 25 km from Kanpur. According to UPCA pitch curator Shiv Kumar, the diminishing supply and degrading quality of the soil are alarming.

Kumar emphasizes that they have been using soil from Unnao for his entire career, but now it's almost gone. As a result, UPCA is exploring new sources, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, to ensure the future sustainability of the cricket pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)