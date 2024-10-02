Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's Daughter Declares Faith in Lord Venkateswara

Pawan Kalyan’s daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, recently declared her faith in Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple, in compliance with temple regulations for non-Hindus. The declaration was notably signed by her father as she is a minor. This event caught public interest following demands on political figures to make similar declarations.

Pawan Kalyan's Daughter Declares Faith in Lord Venkateswara
  India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's daughter publicly affirmed her faith in Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday at the Tirumala temple.

The Deputy CM's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, who is a non-Hindu, signed a formal declaration mandated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) before visiting the temple. The TTD requires non-Hindus to confirm their faith in the deity.

According to a press release from Janasena, Palina, being a minor, was accompanied by her father, Pawan Kalyan, who also signed the necessary documents. Kalyan is currently undertaking an 11-day penance at the temple, aimed at seeking atonement for alleged misdemeanors by the previous YSRCP regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

