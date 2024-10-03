Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Fans Demand 'Gutar Gu' Season 2

The teen romance series 'Gutar Gu' on Amazon MX Player experienced a wildly successful first season, and its return is eagerly anticipated. With fans clamoring for news on the second season, producers and creators face growing pressure to announce a release date amid social media frenzy.

Updated: 03-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:31 IST
Vishesh Bansal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Gutar Gu, the popular teen romance series on Amazon MX Player, is facing immense anticipation and demand for its second season. Following its successful freshman run, the show continues to capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur's portrayal of Anuj and Ritu captivated viewers, leaving Season 1 on a cliffhanger that intensified fan curiosity. Social media is buzzing with questions about the release date for Season 2, with hashtags trending and rumors of a lawsuit from impatient fans.

Amazon MX Player's Director Karan Bedi and producer Guneet Monga Kapoor recognize the excitement, assuring fans that they are working diligently on the return of this beloved series. Stay tuned for updates on the new season of Gutar Gu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

