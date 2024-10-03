Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Orders Triple Probe Into Thrissur Pooram Disruption

The Kerala Chief Minister announced a three-level investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival. The probes will address potential failures by key officials and investigate any illegal activities linked to the event's disturbance. An iconic fireworks display was affected, disappointing festival enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced on Thursday that the state cabinet has mandated a three-tier inquiry into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in April.

Among the investigations will be an evaluation by the state police chief into potential lapses by ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar. This comes after a report from Ajithkumar on the disturbance was deemed lacking, and the police chief indicated possible failures on his part, as disclosed by Vijayan at a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

The other investigations include a Crime Branch probe into unlawful actions connected to the event disruption and a scrutiny by the Intelligence ADGP regarding any shortcomings by officials tasked with ensuring the festival's smooth execution. Notably, for the first time, the iconic fireworks display took place in daylight instead of the early hours, disappointing festival goers.

